Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $120.61. Approximately 35,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,704,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.07.

The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $79,568,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

