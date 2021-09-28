Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 252.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,541 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock valued at $353,096,991. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

