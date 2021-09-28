Akropolis Reaches Market Cap of $72.97 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $72.97 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

