Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 40,665 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

