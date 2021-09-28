Albion Financial Group UT Invests $4.66 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $504.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.