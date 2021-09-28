Albion Financial Group UT Takes $14.62 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,000. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $591.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.85. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.