Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $108.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.56. 41,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,801.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,516.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,766 shares of company stock valued at $406,390,466. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

