Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 2.8%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.68. 438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAM. Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

