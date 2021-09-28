American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Trimmed by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.