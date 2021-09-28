Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 2.79% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 3,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,532. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

