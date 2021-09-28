Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $1.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $1.95. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $9.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

