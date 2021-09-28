Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.00. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE:R opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.