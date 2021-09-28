Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Truist raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. 905,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,867. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.