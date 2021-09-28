Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 28th (BRC, BSBR, BWFG, BZZUF, CAMP, CCS, CDAK, CFFN, CHEF, CLBK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 28th:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady Co alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.