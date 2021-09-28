Analysts Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 302,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

