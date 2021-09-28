Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $93.13. Approximately 16,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 366,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

