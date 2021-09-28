Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $93.13. Approximately 16,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 366,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
