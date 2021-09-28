Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $196,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.