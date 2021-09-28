Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.88. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $352.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,826. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.65.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

