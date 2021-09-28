ASM International (ASMIY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) recently:

9/24/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/16/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – ASM International was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

9/8/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASM International stock traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.41. 437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. ASM International NV has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $448.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.59 and a 200 day moving average of $336.20.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

