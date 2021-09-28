ASM International (ASMIY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) recently:
- 9/24/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/20/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/10/2021 – ASM International was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 9/8/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/5/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/30/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
ASM International stock traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.41. 437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. ASM International NV has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $448.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.59 and a 200 day moving average of $336.20.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.
