Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 6.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 3,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 644,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Atomera alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $552.46 million, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atomera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.