Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 435,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,549,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

