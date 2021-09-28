AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,205,437.98 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

NYSE AN traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 827,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 259.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

