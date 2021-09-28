Avantor (AVTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “
- 9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Avantor is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
AVTR traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 135,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.