Avantor (AVTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Avantor is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AVTR traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 135,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

