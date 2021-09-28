Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 681,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

