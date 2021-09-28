Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 3,169 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.59. 725,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,863. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,322,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

