Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $863,396.32 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $177.59. 725,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.