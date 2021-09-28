B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GREE traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 556,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,202. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.