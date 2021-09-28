Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Financial Review

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp 16.85% 8.61% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and PDL Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.67 $710,000.00 N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.72 $3.85 million N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp 34 and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

