Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. 992,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

