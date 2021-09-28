Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BMO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. 992,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
