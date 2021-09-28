Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 241.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $86,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

