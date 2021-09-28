Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 12,510 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 33.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 1,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,445. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

