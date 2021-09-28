Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.73 and a 12 month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,775 shares of company stock worth $110,429,884. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

