Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. 378,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,712,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.