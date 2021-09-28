Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

