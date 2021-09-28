Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) in the last few weeks:

9/27/2021 – Beam Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/24/2021 – Beam Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Beam Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/13/2021 – Beam Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/10/2021 – Beam Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Beam Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,614 shares of company stock worth $8,661,825. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

