Beam Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $10.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004819 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,653,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

