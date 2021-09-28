BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Xiaoqun Clever Buys 1,000 Shares

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Xiaoqun Clever acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$37.95 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,950.00 ($27,107.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $2.7356 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

