BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00.

BIGC traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 936,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 191.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

