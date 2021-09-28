Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $252.38 and last traded at $253.09. Approximately 6,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,385,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $286,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,011.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

