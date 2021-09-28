Billy Ho Sells 8,399 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 8,722,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,079,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.