BinaryX Price Up 25.7% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $20.69 or 0.00049421 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00860528 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,267,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,625 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars.

