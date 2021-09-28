BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

