Bitcoin 2 Tops One Day Volume of $809.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $809.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.