BitCore Market Cap Achieves $2.98 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. BitCore has a market cap of $2.98 million and $252,624.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.