BitSend Price Hits $0.0018 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $57,452.50 and $67.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.49 or 0.00870800 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,764,318 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

