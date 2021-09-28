BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.19% of The Middleby worth $789,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,184.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 100,034 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $367,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

