BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,305,477 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,280,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.54% of Brixmor Property Group worth $784,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 677,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 194.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 320,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 211,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

