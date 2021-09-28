BlackRock Inc. Sells 161,146 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.82% of Markel worth $784,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Markel by 20.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,208.75. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

