BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,308 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.27% of Universal Health Services worth $782,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

