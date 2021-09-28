Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $65,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

